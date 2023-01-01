Multibagger stock to enter into new business segments, scrip hits upper circuit

On Friday the shares of Gautam Gems Ltd closed at an upper circuit limit of ₹21.52 apiece level, up by 4.98% from the previous close of ₹20.50. In contrast to the 20-Day average volume of 339,641 shares, the stock recorded a total volume of 755,140 shares at the new 52-week high level on the closing price of the stock. The stock has gained 35% over the past year, and during the past six months, it has delivered a multibagger return of 135.96%. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹7.53 on (26/07/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 185.79% above the 1 year low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 21.41% and a public stake of 78.59%.