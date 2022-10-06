Small-cap firm Yug Decor Ltd operates in the specialty chemical industry and has a market worth of ₹52.51 Cr. A range of adhesives, including contact adhesive, PVA glue, wood glue, and shoe glue, are produced by Yug Decor under the brand name of Yug-Col. With customers in Bangladesh, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Iraq, Mozambique, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Yemen, the firm supplies its adhesives to Asia, Europe, and Africa.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI, (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015. ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on October 4, 2022 has approved the allotment of 20,84,883 equity shares of ₹10 each by way of bonus issue to such members whose names have appeared in the Register of Members as on October 3, 2022, being the record date fixed for the said purpose, in the proportion of 1 (One) new fully paid up equity share of ₹10 each for every 2 (Two) existing fully paid up equity share of ₹10 each held by them (i.e. in the ratio of 1:2)."

Paid up Equity, Share Capital before Bonus issue

No. of shares: 41,69,766

Face value: ₹10

Total capital (in Rs.): 4,16,97,660

No. of equity Shares issued pursuant to Bonus (in the ratio of l:2)

No. of shares: 20,84,883

Face value: ₹10

Total capital (in Rs.): 2,08,48,830

Total Paid up Equity Share Capital after bonus issue

No. of shares: 62,54,649

Face value: ₹10

Total capital (in Rs.): 6,25,46,490

On September 30, 2022, Yug Decor Ltd. shares were last seen trading at Rs. 55.97 per share. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 179.85% over the past year, and it has produced a multibagger return of 224.09% YTD in 2022. The stock's multibagger return for the previous five years was 170.78%, and over the previous three years, it skyrocketed by 233.4%. The stock's multibagger return for the previous six months was 139.91%, but over the last month, it has dropped 8.40%.