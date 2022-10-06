Multibagger stock to give 1:2 bonus shares soon, surges 224% YTD2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 06:18 PM IST
Small-cap firm Yug Decor Ltd operates in the specialty chemical industry and has a market worth of ₹52.51 Cr. A range of adhesives, including contact adhesive, PVA glue, wood glue, and shoe glue, are produced by Yug Decor under the brand name of Yug-Col. With customers in Bangladesh, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, Iraq, Mozambique, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Yemen, the firm supplies its adhesives to Asia, Europe, and Africa.