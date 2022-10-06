Multibagger stock to give 1:2 bonus shares soon, surges 224% YTD

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI, (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015. ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on October 4, 2022 has approved the allotment of 20,84,883 equity shares of ₹10 each by way of bonus issue to such members whose names have appeared in the Register of Members as on October 3, 2022, being the record date fixed for the said purpose, in the proportion of 1 (One) new fully paid up equity share of ₹10 each for every 2 (Two) existing fully paid up equity share of ₹10 each held by them (i.e. in the ratio of 1:2)."