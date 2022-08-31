Multibagger stock to issue bonus shares in 1:2 ratio. Details here2 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 10:07 AM IST
- The company said that record date for the bonus shares issue will be fixed in due course
Listen to this article
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd's had announced that its board earlier this week approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:2, which is subject to approval of the shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.