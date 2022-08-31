Multibagger stock to issue bonus shares in 1:2 ratio. Details here

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e 29th day of August, 2022, has inter alia considered and approved the following(s): 1. Issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1, i.e., one bonus equity shares of Rs. 2/- each for every Two fully paid up equity shares held, as on the record date. The record dates ascertain members eligible to receive will be fixed in due course," the company informed in an exchange filing on Monday.