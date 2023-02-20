With a market valuation of ₹277.62 Cr, IFL Enterprises Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the commercial services industry. The corporation is engaged in the business of buying and selling bonds, stocks, and other financial instruments. The firm has declared today that it is going to take bonus shares and a stock split into consideration for the benefit of its eligible shareholders.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of IFL Enterprises Limited is scheduled to be held on 09th March, 2023, at the registered office of the Company situated at C-110 G/F Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara Delhi East Delhi DL 110032 India inter alia, to consider and approve the following matter(s): 1. Consider the proposal for sub-division of the Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors; 2. The Issue of fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares to the members of the Company. 3. Alteration of Authorised Share Capital Clause of the Company. 4. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company."

During Q3FY23, the company reported net sales of ₹0.50 crore, down by 12.28% from ₹0.57 Cr in Q3FY22. The net profit of IFL Enterprises stood at ₹0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to a net loss of ₹2.36 crore during the same quarter last year. The EPS of IFL Enterprises stood at ₹0.08 in Q3FY23 compared to a loss of ₹7.87 in Q3FY22.

The shares of IFL Enterprises Ltd closed today on the BSE at ₹152.60 apiece level, down by 0.20% from the previous close of ₹152.90. The stock recorded a total volume of 1,01,888 shares, a deliverable volume average of 63,050 shares or 61.88%. The stock jumped from ₹5.38 to the current price level over the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 2,745.79%. The stock price climbed from ₹8.01 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,800.75%. The stock price rose from ₹18.68 to the current market price during the course of the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 715.26%. The stock has appreciated 7.84% YTD so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹183.90 on (16/02/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹13.50 on (10/03/2022). During Q3FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 1.21% and a public stake of 98.79%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author