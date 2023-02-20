Multibagger stock to mull bonus share and stock split, share up 700% in 1 year

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of IFL Enterprises Limited is scheduled to be held on 09th March, 2023, at the registered office of the Company situated at C-110 G/F Bhola Nath Nagar, Shahdara Delhi East Delhi DL 110032 India inter alia, to consider and approve the following matter(s): 1. Consider the proposal for sub-division of the Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors; 2. The Issue of fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares to the members of the Company. 3. Alteration of Authorised Share Capital Clause of the Company. 4. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair as the Board may think fit or which is incidental and ancillary to the business of the Company."