Multibagger stock to mull bonus shares, stock split decision next week. Details inside2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 02:03 PM IST
- The stock has given multibagger return of more than 290% since its listing in March 2021
Listen to this article
Easy Trip Planners Ltd's its board will meet next week on Monday, October 10, 2022 to consider the proposal for the issue of bonus equity shares of the company and/or sub division of share (or stock split). EaseMyTrip provides travel agents access to its website to book domestic travel airline tickets in order to cater to the offline travel market in India.