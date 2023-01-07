Multibagger stock to mull stock split, share rallies over 600% in 1 year

They further added that “pursuant to the sub-division of the equity shares of the Company, all the Authorised, issued, subscribed and paid up equity shares of face value of ₹10/- (Rupees ten only) each of the Company existing on the record date to be fixed by the Company shall stand sub-divided into equity shares of face value of ₹1/- (Rupees one only) each. Upon sub-division of equity shares as aforesaid, the existing share certificate(s) in relation to the existing equity shares of the nominal value of ₹10/- (Rupees ten only) each held in the electronic and physical form shall be deemed to have been automatically cancelled and be of no effect on and from the Record Date (to be declared by the Board of Directors) and the Company may without requiring the surrender of existing share certificate(s) directly issue and dispatch the new share certificate(s) of the company, in lieu thereof, subject to the provisions of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 and in the case of members who hold the equity shares / opt to receive the sub-divided equity shares in dematerialised form, the subdivided equity shares of nominal value of ₹1/- (Rupee one only) each shall be credited to the respective beneficiary account of the members with their respective depository participants and the Company shall undertake such corporate actions as may be necessary in relation to the existing equity shares of the Company."

