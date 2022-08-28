With a market valuation of Rs. 1,749.84 crore, Excel Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the chemical industry. The company is one of India's top producers of speciality polymer additives and superior veterinary APIs. It is also one of the country's domestic chemical manufacturers. For the fiscal year 2021–2022, the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 22.50 (450%) per equity share with a face value of Rs. 5 each, subject to shareholder approval at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The company said in a regulatory filing that “the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 22.50/- (450%) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 5 /- each for the FY 2021-22, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company."

“This is to inform you that Friday, 16th September, 2022 has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the shareholders of the Company who would be entitled for Final Dividend on Equity Share Capital of the Company for the Financial Year 2021-22, if declared by the Members at the ensuing 61st Annual General Meeting," said the Board of Directors of the company in a stock exchange filing.

On Friday, the shares of Excel Industries Limited closed at ₹1,398.00 apiece, down by 1.46% from the previous close of ₹1,418.70 per share. The stock price has risen from ₹102.90 as of 5th July 2002 to the current market price, which logs in a multibagger return and an all-time high of 1,258.60%. In the last 5 years, the stock price has risen from ₹426.05 as of 1st September 2017 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 228.13%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 21.47% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 52.32% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,818.90 on (16-March-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹820.85 on (29-November-2021) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 23.14% below the high and 70.31% above the low.