Multibagger stock to pay 450% dividend soon: Know record date here2 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 09:08 PM IST
With a market valuation of Rs. 1,749.84 crore, Excel Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the chemical industry. The company is one of India's top producers of speciality polymer additives and superior veterinary APIs. It is also one of the country's domestic chemical manufacturers. For the fiscal year 2021–2022, the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 22.50 (450%) per equity share with a face value of Rs. 5 each, subject to shareholder approval at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).