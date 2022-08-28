Multibagger stock to pay 450% dividend soon: Know record date here

On Friday, the shares of Excel Industries Limited closed at ₹1,398.00 apiece, down by 1.46% from the previous close of ₹1,418.70 per share. The stock price has risen from ₹102.90 as of 5th July 2002 to the current market price, which logs in a multibagger return and an all-time high of 1,258.60%. In the last 5 years, the stock price has risen from ₹426.05 as of 1st September 2017 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 228.13%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 21.47% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 52.32% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,818.90 on (16-March-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹820.85 on (29-November-2021) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 23.14% below the high and 70.31% above the low.