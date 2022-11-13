Multibagger stock to pay 700% dividend soon, ex-date falling this week: Buy?

The research analysts of the broking firm ICICI Securities said on Friday that “Page had a softer-than-expected print with revenue growth of 16% YoY (1% volume growth). Management’s clarification that core (excluding masks) sales grew 20% with 7% volume growth did help but we would have appreciated this clarity last year itself. EBITDA margin of 19.0% was also lower than the (annual) guided range of 20-21%. We like efforts to find new avenues for growth – kids (model still being fine-tuned) and athleisure range along with penetrating the rural markets. Besides, our checks suggest good demand traction for women innerwear. Focus also continues on expanding distribution (across segments / channels). From a medium-to-long term perspective, we believe Page does have (operating) margin expansion potential with Page’s EBITDA margins having remained in the narrow range of 18-21% for the last 10+ years. We believe Page has front-ended investments in new avenues. Maintain ADD; TP Rs52,000."