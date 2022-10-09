Gretex has hit back-to-back 5% upper circuit for the seventh consecutive day -- soaring by at least 21.5% in the first week of October. Gretex emerged as a multi-bagger within a little over 2 years of its entry on BSE SME.
Gretex Corporate Services is a small-cap stock listed only on BSE under 'M' category. Gretex has hit back-to-back 5% upper circuit for the seventh consecutive day -- soaring by at least 21.5% in the first week of October. Gretex emerged as a multi-bagger within a little over 2 years of its entry on BSE SME. Not just that, in over 6 months, Gretex turned an investment of ₹1 lakh into more than ₹3 lakh. Currently, the stock is at its all-time high level and is soon going to give 8:1 bonus shares to investors.
On BSE, Gretex shares have ended at a fresh historic high of ₹631.70 apiece up by ₹30.05 or 4.99%. The company's market cap is around ₹71.85 crore.
Gretex debuted on BSE on July 27, 2021 where the stock was near ₹176 apiece levels. However, in less than a year, Gretex shares touched an all-time low of ₹160 apiece on March 29, 2022. But since then, the shares have only picked up momentum to the point it has risen by nearly 295% in less than seven months.
From March 29 to October 7, 2022, Gretex shares have multiplied investors' wealth by nearly 3.95 times.
Gretex aims to become the number 1 merchant banker in India by the year 2030 for services like IPO, M&A, and PE. The company provides market-related services.
On October 4, Gretex revised its record date to October 13 to identify eligible shareholders for the 8:1 bonus issue. That being said, the stock will turn ex-bonus on October 12.
Under the bonus issue, the company will issue 90,98,760 equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each aggregating to nearly ₹9.10 crore. The bonus ratio is 8:1 which means the company will issue 8 equity shares on the existing 1 equity share to eligible shareholders.
As per the regulatory filing on September 2, the Bonus Equity Shares once allotted shall rank pari passu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing Equity Shares and shall be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and other corporate action, recommended and declared after the new equity shares are allotted.
As of March 31, 2022, Gretex has free reserves of over ₹6.68 lakh and securities premiums of more than ₹11.08 crore.
The company plans to credit the bonus shares in shareholders' accounts by latest October 31, 2022.
Generally, bonus shares are issued by a listed company at a certain proportion only to existing shareholders and they are free of cost. The reason behind the bonus issue is generally due to free reserves and surplus of the company or for adding fresh equity shares. The bonus shares are issued at the existing face value of equity shares of the listed company. Notably, the face value remains the same post-bonus issue.
To become eligible for bonus shares benefit, investors should buy the company's shares one or two days before the ex-bonus date that is because of settlement dates 'T+1' and 'T+2' on stocks.
Gretex has a 'T+1' settlement type on BSE, which means if shares are bought on Monday then they will be credited into your Demat account by Tuesday.
