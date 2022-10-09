Gretex Corporate Services is a small-cap stock listed only on BSE under 'M' category. Gretex has hit back-to-back 5% upper circuit for the seventh consecutive day -- soaring by at least 21.5% in the first week of October. Gretex emerged as a multi-bagger within a little over 2 years of its entry on BSE SME. Not just that, in over 6 months, Gretex turned an investment of ₹1 lakh into more than ₹3 lakh. Currently, the stock is at its all-time high level and is soon going to give 8:1 bonus shares to investors.

