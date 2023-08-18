Multibagger stock to split in 1:5 ratio. Stock split record date today1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Multibagger stock has hit 5% upper circuit after stock subdivision
Stock split 2023: EFC (I) shares are one of the multibagger stocks on Dalal Street that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This BSE-listed stock has risen near 1600 per cent in last four years. but, this is not the end for shareholders of this small-cap stock. The board of directors of the company has declared stock split in 1:5 ratio, which means one stock having face value of ₹10 each will be sub-divided into five shares with face value of ₹2 per equity share. The board of directors have fixed 18th August 2023 as record date for stock split.
