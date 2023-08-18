Multibagger stock to split in 1:5 ratio. Stock split record date today

The small-cap stock informed Indian stock market exchanges about the decision citing, "In continuation to the Board Meeting Outcome dated August 5, 2023, and pursuant to Regulations 42(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held on Saturday, August 5,2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, inter-alia considered and approved the record date for split of shares - The company has fixed Friday, i.e., 18" August, 2023 as the Record date, to ascertain the name of Shareholders entitled for Sub-division/split of equity shares of split/sub-division of Company's one (1) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each into Five (5) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each."