Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger stock to split in 1:5 ratio. Stock split record date today

Multibagger stock to split in 1:5 ratio. Stock split record date today

1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock has hit 5% upper circuit after stock subdivision

Prior to stock split, multibagger stock has delivered 1600% return to long term investors in last four years.

Stock split 2023: EFC (I) shares are one of the multibagger stocks on Dalal Street that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. This BSE-listed stock has risen near 1600 per cent in last four years. but, this is not the end for shareholders of this small-cap stock. The board of directors of the company has declared stock split in 1:5 ratio, which means one stock having face value of 10 each will be sub-divided into five shares with face value of 2 per equity share. The board of directors have fixed 18th August 2023 as record date for stock split.

The small-cap stock informed Indian stock market exchanges about the decision citing, "In continuation to the Board Meeting Outcome dated August 5, 2023, and pursuant to Regulations 42(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held on Saturday, August 5,2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company, inter-alia considered and approved the record date for split of shares - The company has fixed Friday, i.e., 18" August, 2023 as the Record date, to ascertain the name of Shareholders entitled for Sub-division/split of equity shares of split/sub-division of Company's one (1) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each into Five (5) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each."

EFC (I) share price history

As mentioned above, EFC (I) is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. This multibagger stock has delivered to the tune of 1600 per cent in last four years. In last one year, this stock has delivered over 200 per cent return to its positional shareholders.

As stock split record date for EFC (I) is today, the stock is now available at fives times lower, which is expected to generate more trade volume in this small-cap stock. The decision seems to have worked on stock split record date as the stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit within few minutes of price adjusted market opening for the scrip.

This multibagger stock is available for trade on BSE only. Its current market cap is 175 crore. Its 52-week high is now 245.60 after price adjustment whereas new 52-week low after stock split is 30.98 apiece.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST
