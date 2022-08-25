The stock price climbed from ₹29.65 on December 22nd, 2006 to the level it is at now, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 768.97%. The stock has gained 19.48% during the past five years, but over the past three years, it has produced a multibagger return of 172.97%. The stock has gained 30.82% over the past year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has climbed 45.65% so far in 2022. The stock has risen by 74.92% during the past six months, and it has generated a multibagger return of 106.83% over the past three months.

