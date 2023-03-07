Multibagger stock to trade ex-split, ex-bonus this week. Do you own?1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:39 AM IST
- Rhetan TMT Ltd has given multibagger returns to investors since its listing on the BSE SME platform. The shares have risen over 751.04 per cent in the last six-month period
Rhetan TMT Ltd, which has given multibagger returns to investors in the last six months, will trade ex-split and ex-bonus on Friday, 10 March.
