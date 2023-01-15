Multibagger stock to trade ex-split this week, scrip rallies over 800% in 1 year

With a market worth of Rs. 50.72 Cr., Deep Diamond India Ltd. is a small-cap company that provides consumer discretionary goods and services (CDGS). Deep Diamond India Ltd., which was established in 1993, has been around for 25 years and offers a wide selection of 18K diamond jewellery.
For the purpose of sub-division of face value of equity shares from Rs. 10/- each to face value of Rs. 1/- each, the company has fixed Friday, January 20, 2023 as the record date. And as per the data available on BSE, the stock shall trade ex-split on 20th January 2023.
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended December 31, 2022."
The shares of Deep Diamond India Ltd closed on Friday at ₹158.50 apiece level, up by 3.87% from the previous close of ₹152.60. The stock recorded a total volume of 44,893 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 42,456 shares. The stock value has risen from ₹14.40 on February 27, 2018, to the current market price during the past five years, representing a multibagger return of 999.31%. Therefore, a ₹1 lakh investment made in the company five years ago would now be worth ₹10.99 lakh.
The stock price climbed from ₹10.60 on June 24, 2020 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,395.28%. Therefore, a ₹1 lakh investment placed in the company three years ago would now be worth ₹14.95 lakh.
The stock price soared from ₹16.23 on January 17, 2022, to the current market price during the course of 1 year, resulting in a multibagger return of 875.35%. As a result, a one-year-old investment of Rs. 1 lakh in the stock would now be worth Rs. 9.75 lakh. It has appreciated 26.74% YTD so far in 2023.
The stock price soared from ₹34.75 on July 18, 2022, to the current market price over the past six months, resulting in a multibagger return of 355.54%. Therefore, a ₹1 lakh investment placed in the stock six months ago would now be worth ₹4.55 lakh. The stock has appreciated 53.24% over the past month and 9.70% over the past five trading sessions.
The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹171.95 on (25/10/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹11.00 on (23/02/2022). For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 0.08% and a public stake of 99.92%.
