Dividend stock: GSFC will pay a dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share having a face value of ₹2 each (125%) for the financial year FY22. The company had fixed September 13 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Dividend stock: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) will be in focus on stock exchanges tomorrow as it will turn ex-dividend ahead of the record date. Eligible shareholders will receive a 125% dividend for the financial year FY22. GSFC is a multi-bagger as the stock has skyrocketed nearly 2.5 folds. Investors' wealth has more than doubled in stock from the pandemic levels in 2020.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Dividend stock: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) will be in focus on stock exchanges tomorrow as it will turn ex-dividend ahead of the record date. Eligible shareholders will receive a 125% dividend for the financial year FY22. GSFC is a multi-bagger as the stock has skyrocketed nearly 2.5 folds. Investors' wealth has more than doubled in stock from the pandemic levels in 2020.
GSFC will pay a dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share having a face value of ₹2 each (125%) for the financial year FY22. The company had fixed September 13 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend.
GSFC will pay a dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share having a face value of ₹2 each (125%) for the financial year FY22. The company had fixed September 13 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend.
The ex-dividend date for GSFC is on September 9.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ex-dividend date for GSFC is on September 9.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It needs to be noted that when a company earns profit they share a portion of the surplus with shareholders who hold a certain proportion of the company's stocks and that is called a "dividend". Meanwhile, the eligible shareholders for the dividend are those whose name appears in the register of the company on the record date.
It needs to be noted that when a company earns profit they share a portion of the surplus with shareholders who hold a certain proportion of the company's stocks and that is called a "dividend". Meanwhile, the eligible shareholders for the dividend are those whose name appears in the register of the company on the record date.
Notably, investors who buy the stock on the ex-dividend date or later will not be eligible for dividends announced for a particular fiscal by the company.
Notably, investors who buy the stock on the ex-dividend date or later will not be eligible for dividends announced for a particular fiscal by the company.
Post-AGM, the company will pay the dividend on or after October 3, 2022. The annual general meeting (AGM) is scheduled on September 27.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Post-AGM, the company will pay the dividend on or after October 3, 2022. The annual general meeting (AGM) is scheduled on September 27.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On BSE, GSFC shares closed at ₹157.25 apiece flat compared to the previous close. The shares have touched an intraday high and low of ₹158.40 apiece and ₹156.50 apiece respectively.
On BSE, GSFC shares closed at ₹157.25 apiece flat compared to the previous close. The shares have touched an intraday high and low of ₹158.40 apiece and ₹156.50 apiece respectively.
The company has a market valuation of ₹6,266.06 crore.
So far, in the current year, the shares have climbed by at least 29.5%. While in a year, the shares have advanced by nearly 53%. GSFC shares were around ₹103 apiece on September 8 last year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
So far, in the current year, the shares have climbed by at least 29.5%. While in a year, the shares have advanced by nearly 53%. GSFC shares were around ₹103 apiece on September 8 last year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Notably, GSFC shares have skyrocketed by nearly 149% or 2.5 times in two years. The shares were around ₹63.2 apiece on September 8, 2020.
Notably, GSFC shares have skyrocketed by nearly 149% or 2.5 times in two years. The shares were around ₹63.2 apiece on September 8, 2020.
The company has announced its financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23).
The company has announced its financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23).
In Q1FY23, the company registered a consolidated net profit of ₹345.81 crore --- 2.5 folds higher than the profit of ₹136.11 crore recorded in Q1FY22. Revenue from operations stood at ₹3,018.15 crore in Q1FY23 against ₹1,850.91 crore in the same period last year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In Q1FY23, the company registered a consolidated net profit of ₹345.81 crore --- 2.5 folds higher than the profit of ₹136.11 crore recorded in Q1FY22. Revenue from operations stood at ₹3,018.15 crore in Q1FY23 against ₹1,850.91 crore in the same period last year.