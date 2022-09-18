Multibagger stock to turn ex-dividend tomorrow, to pay 12 per share dividend

Key takeaways of Morganite

The closing price of Morganite Crucible (India) Ltd's shares on Friday was ₹1,025.00 a piece, a fall of 2.41% from the previous close of ₹1,050.30. The stock price has increased dramatically since it was ₹8.25 on July 14, 1995, to the current market price, which is an all-time high and multibagger return of 12,324.24%. The stock has produced a multibagger return over the past five years of 103.90%, but it has had a decline during the past year of 1.27%. The stock climbed 9.36% year-to-date (YTD) in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,213.00 on (16/09/2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹835.00 on (16/03/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 15.49% below the high and 22.75% above the low.