Multibagger Stock: Torrent Power records 240% surge in 17 months, zooms 525% in 5 years
Power-related stocks, including Torrent Power, have seen significant gains due to market fundamentals, renewable energy demand, and government policies. Torrent Power shares surged 240% since January 2023. In the last decade, it has delivered an astounding 1151% return.
Investors of power-related stocks have enjoyed a remarkable run over the past few months. Bolstered by strong market fundamentals, increasing demand for renewable energy, and favorable government policies, these stocks have experienced significant gains. One standout in this category is Torrent Power, one of the largest companies in the country’s power sector.
