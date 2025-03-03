Multibagger stock Transformers and Rectifiers in focus after receipt of ₹272 crore order from Adani Group

Stock Market Today: Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd share price will remain in focus today as it has received ₹272 crore order from Adani Group

The Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd share price has seen significant correction from its 52 week or 1 year highs seen in January 2025 of ₹650.30 to around ₹385 levels curently . However Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd share price still however still is up 7% in last 6 months despite steep correction in the markets and broader indices

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) - Adani group order details Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited on Monday, 3 March 2025, before the market hours announced having secured a Domestic and Export Orders amounting to ₹350 Crore. Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited said that the order is from Adani Group and is for Supply of Transformers and Reactors. refering to the Broad consideration or size of the order Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited said that the contract or total order Value received is of ₹272 Crore (inclusive of Goods and Services Tax or GST)

Referring to time period by which the order(s)/contract(s) is to be executed, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd said that the order is to be supplied and the Delivery of Transformers is to be done by next financial year.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd clarified that the said order fall under the normal course of business and not fall within related party transaction, and the Promoter /Promoter Group/ Group companies does not have any interest in these entities that awarded the orders.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Export Order details Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd also announced receiving another order or contract from the Al Sabha Group, Iraq and Powerlink Queensland, Australia

The Total Order Value received of ₹78 Crore is for the Supply of Transformers. The Delivery of Transformers is also to be done by next financial year

