Multibagger stock: Transformers and Rectifiers share price jumps 5% on bagging ₹232 crores order from Power Grid
According to analyst, Transformers & Rectifiers share price seems to be in an uptrend as it has been forming Higher Top Higher Bottom structure. The immediate supports are placed around ₹300 and ₹275.
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) share price jumped nearly 5% on Monday's trading session, after the company bagged order worth ₹232 crores from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Saturday. Transformers and Rectifiers share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹345 and touched an intraday high of ₹358.65 apiece.
