Multibagger stock Transformers and Rectifiers zooms over 10% after receipt of ₹150 crore order

Multibagger stock Transformers and Rectifiers jumped over 10% on Monday, April 27, after the company announced a significant export order win, boosting investor sentiment.

The company said it has secured an export order worth $16,258,352 (around ₹150 crore) from PDC AK LPIV LLC. The order involves the supply of five transformers, along with related manufacturing and associated work.

The contract has been granted by an international organization and is set to be executed by mid-2027. The company stated that the agreement is part of its regular business operations and does not encompass any transactions involving related parties or interests from the promoter group.

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This order win underscores the company's expanding footprint in international markets and showcases its expertise in producing high-quality transformer solutions. Additionally, it enhances the visibility of its order book in the medium term.

Recently, Transformers and Rectifiers reported nearly 3% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹91.39 crore for the March quarter of FY26, primarily due to rising expenses.

In the corresponding period last year, they reported a net profit of ₹94.19 crore, according to the company's filing with the exchange.

Total income increased to ₹805.04 crore, up from ₹683.42 crore in the January-March period of FY25. Meanwhile, expenses rose significantly to ₹685.57 crore from ₹567.43 crore.

In a separate announcement, the company revealed plans for a capital expenditure of approximately ₹600 crore over the next 15 months to boost capacity and meet anticipated demand.

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The company holds an order book totaling ₹5,005 crore, with inflows for FY26 amounting to ₹2,374 crore.

Transformers and Rectifiers share price today Transformers and Rectifiers share price today opened at ₹329.75 apiece on the BSE, the multibagger stock touched an intraday high of ₹358 per share, and an intraday low of ₹326.95 per share.

Transformers and Rectifiers India delivered a strong performance across multiple time frames. The stock has gained nearly 9.5% over the past week and over 20% in the last two weeks, indicating strong short-term momentum. Over a one-month period, it is up more than 29%, while the three-month return stands at an impressive 50%, highlighting sustained buying interest.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock has risen around 14%, though it remains under pressure over a longer horizon, with declines of about 25% over six months and 31% over one year. However, the long-term trend remains robust, with gains of over 900% in the past three years.

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According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Transformers and Rectifiers share price confirmed a breakout from a 109-day bullish cup-and-handle formation at 338, signalling a continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The breakout structure is supported by alignment across daily and weekly timeframes, both acting as a strong launchpad and reinforcing momentum. Price action indicates expansion following a well-defined consolidation phase, suggesting sustained accumulation.

“The immediate upside trajectory points toward 385, which coincides with the upper end of a prior gap zone and may act as interim resistance. A decisive move above 385 would open further extension toward 414. The breakout zone at 338 now serves as key support, with any breach below it invalidating the bullish setup,” said Jain.

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