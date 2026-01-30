Multibagger stock trumps tariff and trade war, turns ₹1 lakh into ₹4.7 lakh since last budget

While the Indian stock market has witnessed bouts of volatility since the last Union Budget, impacted by global trade tensions, geopolitical worries, and escalating tensions in the Middle East, only a few stocks have managed to go against the tide, delivering bumper returns to shareholders.
Synthiko Foils was among those few stocks, as its shares posted triple-digit gains, up 363%, over the last year.
Established in 1994, the company is engaged in the manufacturing, supplying, and exporting of aluminium packaging foils, including Alu Alu foils, lidding foil, two-ply and three-ply laminates, blister foil, printed aluminium foil, laminated aluminium foil, and aluminium foil lids.
These products are developed using food-grade aluminium, which the company sources from authorised vendors in the market, its website showed.
The shares began their one-way journey in April 2025, which is still ongoing, resulting in a massive gain of 314%. During this period, the stock jumped from ₹455.60 to ₹1,855 apiece, and along the way it also scaled a fresh record high of ₹2,610 apiece.
Impressively, during this period, the stock closed 9 out of 10 months in positive territory, with September 2025 recording the biggest monthly gain of 71%, followed by April 2025 with a surge of 54%.
The rally has not only made shareholders wealthier but has also significantly boosted the company’s market capitalisation, which now stands at ₹160 crore.
The stock closed higher in three out of the last five calendar years, delivering multibagger returns in three of those years. The year 2025 was the standout, with a surge of 320%, followed by 2021 and 2022, which recorded gains of 149% and 147%, respectively.
During this period, the stock moved from ₹93.60 apiece to ₹1,855 apiece. Cumulatively, the stock has delivered nearly 4,000% returns over the last five-year period.
The massive rise in the share price over the last one year has significantly boosted investor wealth.
An investor who had invested ₹1 lakh in the stock a year ago and held onto it would have seen the investment grow to ₹4.7 lakh, highlighting the wealth-creating potential of the stock market when the right counters are chosen.
Notably, the benefits have largely accrued to retail investors, who collectively owned a 34.2% stake in the company at the end of the December quarter, as per BSE data.
Retail investors with capital exceeding ₹2 lakh hold a 13.16% ownership stake in the company, underlining the strong participation of individual shareholders in Synthiko Foils’ growth story.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.