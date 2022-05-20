Multibagger stock turns ex-dividend today. Details here

Multibagger stock turns ex-dividend today. Details here2 min read . 09:25 AM IST
Multibagger stock: Dividend paying stock informed Indian exchanges that the Board of Directors of the company has declared 40 per cent interim dividend for FY2021-22
Dividend paying stock: Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited is going to turn ex-dividend stock today as the aviation company has fixed 21st May 2022 as record date for dividend payment. The dividend paying stock informed Indian exchanges that the Board of Directors of the company has declared 40 per cent interim dividend for FY2021-22 and record date for interim dividend payment will be 21st May 2022.
Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited informed Indian exchanges about interim dividend payment through an exchange communication citing, "Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Saturday, May 14, 2022 have inter alia, considered and approved declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs. 2 /- (40%) per Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each for the FY 2021-22."
The aviation company further added, "Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the record date, i.e., May 21, 2022, for the purpose of payment of the Interim Dividend has been already intimated to the Exchange vide our earlier letter dt. May 11, 2022. The Interim Dividend will be paid / dispatched to the shareholders on or before June 13, 2022."
This small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in post-Covid rebound. In last one year, this aviation stock has shot up from ₹33.35 to ₹134.85 apiece levels, logging more than 300 per cent return in this period. In las six months, this multibagger stock has shot up near 90 per cent while in last one week, it has surged more than 22 per cent. however, the stock was under consolidation phase after ushering into the new year 2022 and hence its return in 2022 is just 6 per cent.