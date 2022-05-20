Multibagger stock turns ex-dividend today. Details here

This small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in post-Covid rebound. In last one year, this aviation stock has shot up from ₹33.35 to ₹134.85 apiece levels, logging more than 300 per cent return in this period. In las six months, this multibagger stock has shot up near 90 per cent while in last one week, it has surged more than 22 per cent. however, the stock was under consolidation phase after ushering into the new year 2022 and hence its return in 2022 is just 6 per cent.