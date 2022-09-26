Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 11 lakh in 5 years: Should you buy?

Should you buy the shares of Greenpanel Industries?

The research analysts of the broking firm ICICI Securities have said in their research note that “Our positive stance on Greenpanel Industries (GREENP) stands bolstered post our interactions with dealers and industry participants indicating MDF demand remains healthy and continues to grow in double digits YoY (in the ongoing quarter too) despite a YoY strong base. The growth in MDF continues to be driven by increase in demand for readymade furniture even post-pandemic. Also, the pick-up in housing market seen after the pandemic has further aided demand growth. As per industry participants, imports of MDF have not yet gathered pace and this is likely to remain so in the near term too because MDF prices in the international markets remain high. MDF players have not taken any price hike in Q2FY23-TD despite raw material price inflation, hence margins will likely contract QoQ/YoY (in line with management guidance). We have factored-in margins of 26.2% for 9MFY23E for the MDF segment (vs 33.3% in Q1FY23) and do believe it has upside risk if raw material prices soften. GREENP is expected to witness revenue/PAT CAGRs of 15.6%/21.3% over FY22-FY24E driven by MDF volume CAGR of 14%. Maintain BUY with an unchanged Mar’23E target price of Rs662, set at a P/E of 23x FY24E."