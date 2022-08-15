Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹3.59 Cr in 15 years: Should you buy?4 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 10:36 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹39,897.91 Cr, Astral Ltd. is a large-cap industrial firm. Astral Ltd is a leading CPVC pipe and fitting manufacturer in India, which offers a variety of pipes including PVC and CPVC pipes. The firm operates as a leading Indian Manufacturer in the pipe sector because of its backward integration capabilities for CPVC compounding (45000 MT pa). The shares of Astral Ltd. are one of the most obvious examples for individuals seeking multibagger returns as over the course of 15 years, the stock has made investors crorepati.