Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 3.59 Cr in 15 years: Should you buy?

Should You Buy The Shares of Astral Ltd?

Commenting on the performance of Astral, the research analysts of the broking company Sharekhan have said that “Astral Limited (Astral) reported better than expected consolidated revenues at Rs. 1213 crore, up 73% y-o-y led by strong rise in volumes (up 48.5% y-o-y) and realisations (up 17.1% y-o-y) of the pipes business (revenues up 74% y-o-y at Rs. 900 crore) while adhesive & paints revenues were up 74% y-o-y at Rs. 334 crore. OPM at 14.3% (-419bps y-o-y) disappointed led by inventory losses (~Rs. 25 crore led by declining PVC prices) and employee & launch costs for faucets & sanitaryware (Rs. 5 crores). Consequently, consolidated operating profit at Rs. 173 crore (up 34% y-o-y) lagged our estimate. Further, it booked additional amortization (Rs. 7 crores) related to its paints acquisition and forex loss (Rs. 11.7 cror) related to CPVC imports, which led to lower than expected consolidated net profit at Rs. 89 crore (up 20% y-o-y). A decline in PVC prices continued post Q1FY2023 till date and is likely to further tread downwards in the near term and is expected to lead to inventory loss in Q2FY2023. However, stabilisation of PVC prices in H2FY2023 would provide fillip to pipe demand. Its acquisition of faucet manufacturing plant at an investment of Rs. 28-30 crores has a revenue potential of Rs. 150 crore per annum and would contribute towards 80% in-house production."