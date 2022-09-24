Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 3.85 Cr by giving 1 bonus share: Buy?

“Leveraged positions in the stock have declined noticeably in the last couple of months as the stock witnesses a short covering trend. The current open interest in the stock is one of the lowest seen in six months below 1 crore shares while the stock has shown an inclination of up move with long accumulation whenever open interest moved to below 1 crore. We have seen initial signs of fresh long additions in the stock, suggesting further upsides on the back of fresh accumulation. The stock has seen continuous buying support near ₹505-510 levels. It has been trading above these levels for almost last three series. At the same time, with continued Put writing at 500 and 520 strikes, we expect downside risk to be limited. Further, Call OI of 540 strike is already witnessing closure in the September series suggesting positive bias in the stock. These positions are expected to aid it in breaking the option range on the higher side," they further added.