SRF Ltd., a large cap company with a market valuation of ₹77,159.38 Crore dealing in the chemical industry. The company is a well-known, expertly run, diversified chemicals conglomerate. Fluorochemicals, speciality chemicals, packaging films, technical textiles, coated fabrics, and laminated fabrics are among the company's business categories. The firm serves its customers in more than 75 countries throughout the world thanks to its presence in India, Thailand, South Africa, and Hungary. After announcing a bonus share in 2021, the shares of SRF Ltd. are one of the multibagger stocks that have made investors crorepati in the long run.

Bonus share history of SRF Ltd and its impact on investment

The shares of SRF Limited closed on Friday at ₹2,604.90 apiece, down 2.30% from the previous close of Rs. 2666.35. The stock price has risen from ₹2.06 as of 1st January 1999 to the current market price which marks a multibagger return and an all-time high of 126,351.46% in the last 23 years. The investment of Rs.1 lakh in the company in the year 1999 would have given you 48,543 shares of that stock. The company has given bonus shares only once to date, that is on 13th October 2021.

The bonus issue of the company is in the ratio of 4:1. Which asks us the question of its worth in the year and the total shareholding. As mentioned earlier Rs. 1 lakh investment had given 48,543 shares of that stock which was worth Rs. 5.74 Crore at the beginning of the year 2021 which is profitable, but still after the bonus issue the total number of shares an investor had quadrupled making its count to 1,94,172 shares which ultimately skyrocketed the worth and the wealth of the investors. At the current market price, the 1,94,172 shares of SRF Ltd are worth Rs. 50.67 crores.

Q1FY23 Result of SRF

On a consolidated basis, the company reported gross operating revenue of ₹3,894.7 Cr in Q1FY23 compared to ₹2,699.4 Cr in Q1FY22 which represents a YoY growth of 44.3%. In Q1FY23 the company's EBITDA grew by 51.8% YoY from ₹678.2 Cr in Q1FY22 to ₹1,029.7 Cr in Q1FY23. In Q1FY23 the company reported a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ₹841.6 Cr compared to ₹534.9 Cr in Q1FY22 representing a YoY growth of 57.3%. The company's Profit After Tax (PAT) or net profit jumped 53.8% YoY from ₹395.3 Cr in Q1FY22 to ₹608 Cr in Q1FY23. The company recorded an EPS of ₹20.51 Cr in the quarter ended June 2022 compared to ₹13.34 Cr recorded in the same quarter last year.

Should you buy the shares of SRF?

The research analysts of the broking firm Sharekhan have recently said that “We met the management of SRF Limited to understand the company’s business outlook and growth plans. Management intends to spend heavily on the chemical segment with capex plan of Rs. 12,500 crore, which is 83% of total capex plan of Rs. 15,000 crore over the next five years. Management sounded confident of growing consistently at more than 20% and sustain RoCE of 20%+ in specialty chemical business. The company is seeing a number of growth opportunities from import substitution in the fluoropolymers space (PTFE plant nearing completion by Q3FY2023), industrial chemicals (would get support from chloromethane expansion), and new business opportunity from Europe could emerge from likely disruption in Europe’s chemical industry amid geopolitical tensions."

They further added that “High growth in the chemical business supported by high capex intensity, sustained strong margin for the technical textiles business, and focus on value-added products (VAP) in the packaging film business would drive strong revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 16%/16%/19% over FY2022-FY2024E and healthy RoE/RoCE of 22%/23%. Investment in the right areas of the specialty chemical business would improve earnings quality and safeguard from cyclical packaging film margins. Superior earnings growth outlook, strong FCF generation, and robust balance sheet keep us constructive on SRF and justify its premium valuations. Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on SRF with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 2,960 (valued at 33x its FY2024E EPS; the increase in PT reflects higher PE multiple, given focus on the high-growth specialty chemical business). At the CMP, the stock is trading at 34.1x its FY2023E EPS and 28.6x its FY2024E EPS."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.