Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 50 crore by giving only 1 bonus issue

They further added that “High growth in the chemical business supported by high capex intensity, sustained strong margin for the technical textiles business, and focus on value-added products (VAP) in the packaging film business would drive strong revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 16%/16%/19% over FY2022-FY2024E and healthy RoE/RoCE of 22%/23%. Investment in the right areas of the specialty chemical business would improve earnings quality and safeguard from cyclical packaging film margins. Superior earnings growth outlook, strong FCF generation, and robust balance sheet keep us constructive on SRF and justify its premium valuations. Hence, we maintain our Buy rating on SRF with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 2,960 (valued at 33x its FY2024E EPS; the increase in PT reflects higher PE multiple, given focus on the high-growth specialty chemical business). At the CMP, the stock is trading at 34.1x its FY2023E EPS and 28.6x its FY2024E EPS."

