Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹53 Cr after 1 bonus share: Buy?3 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 07:58 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹25,413.12 crore, Phoenix Mills Ltd. is a large-cap company in the consumer discretionary industry. In the Indian real estate market, The Phoenix Mills Ltd. has established itself as a specialist in large shopping malls, entertainment centres, office buildings, and hotels. Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Raipur, Agra, Indore, Lucknow, Bareilly, and Ahmedabad are among the cities where the group has a real estate business. Retail, residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors are all included in the company's real estate business strategy. Despite having issued 1 bonus share since the company's founding, converting ₹1 lakh into ₹53 crore at the present market price, Phoenix Mills Ltd. shares are among the multibagger stocks.