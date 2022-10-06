Multibagger stock turns 1 lakh to 53 Cr after 1 bonus share: Buy?

Share price and bonus share history of Phoenix Mills

The shares of Phoenix Mills ended today's trading session on the BSE at Rs. 1,428, up 3.81% from the previous close of Rs. 1,375.65. The stock had a total volume of 9,579 shares traded on the BSE today, which was lower than the 20-Day average volume of 14,440 shares. From ₹1.33 on October 13th, 1995, to the current price level, the stock price has skyrocketed, resulting in a massive multibagger return of 107,268.42%. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 173.64% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 101.12% during the past three years. The stock has gained 44.26% over the past year, and it has climbed 46.08% YTD in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,468.95 on (14/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹884.30 (08/03/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 2.78% below the high and 61.48% above the low. For the quarter that ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 47.32%, FIIs holding of 31.60%, DIIs holding of 16.68% and public shareholding of 4.40%.