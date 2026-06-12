Multibagger stock under ₹50 jumps another 5%, surges 140% in 2026. Do you own it?

Keeping its bull run steady for the fifth straight day on Friday, 12 June, shares of Amrapali Industries were locked in the 5% upper circuit limit, hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹35 apiece.

With today's rally, the stock's weekly gains surged to a massive 89%, marking its biggest weekly jump in recent times. This was also the third straight week of gains, taking the cumulative rise to 100%.

The ongoing rally in the stock also caught the exchange's attention, as the BSE on June 11 sought clarification with reference to the movement in the share price. The company is yet to respond.

Although there was no fundamental trigger behind the rally, the sharp rise in trading volumes has kept the stock in a buying zone, even as the broader market remained highly volatile this week.

The stock has been maintaining a steady winning streak since March—closing the month with a 31% surge—after remaining stagnant for nearly a year. The momentum carried into the following month with another 5% gain. However, the real acceleration came in June, as the stock has already delivered a phenomenal 95% surge.

The three-month winning run has propelled the stock's 2026 returns to 144%, making it one of the biggest wealth creators in a year marked by heightened volatility driven by geopolitical tensions and rising interest-rate fears.

The stock has displayed similar performances in the past. It delivered a 533% return in 2021, its biggest annual gain since listing, while in 2007, it had surged 297%.

Taking the stock's March 2020 low of ₹3 into account, Amrapali Industries shares have advanced 1,066% to date. In terms of cumulative performance, the stock has gained 147% in two years, 171% in three years, and a solid 653% over the last five years.

Amrapali Industries Q4 Results 2026 The company reported a strong performance for the quarter ended March 2026. Revenue from operations surged to ₹18,015.20 crore from ₹3,253.09 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering a growth of nearly 454% year-on-year.

Net profit for the quarter increased to ₹8.75 crore, compared with ₹1.00 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting a growth of around 774%.

For the financial year ended March 2026, revenue from operations climbed to ₹48,417.91 crore from ₹25,677.75 crore in FY25, recording a robust growth of about 89% year-on-year, while net profit for the year rose significantly to ₹12.49 crore, compared with ₹1.64 crore in the previous year, marking a sharp increase of nearly 661%.