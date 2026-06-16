Multibagger stock under ₹50 jumps 5% following Dalal Street rally

Multibagger stock under ₹50 Sindhu Trade Links share price soared around 8% following broader gains in Dalal Street.

The multibagger stock jumped as much as 7.7% to its day's high of ₹27.06 on BSE on Tuesday, June 16. The Indian stock markets were also trading higher for the second consecutive session following the news around the US-Iran peace deal as well as falling crude oil prices. Just in today's session, the benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex jumped over 0.6% each.

Sindhu Trade Links stock performance The small-cap stock has been performing robustly in recent times. It has added 5% in the last 1 week, 14% in 1 month, 13% in 3 months, and around 23% in the last 6 months. However, it has declined over 2% in the last 1 year.

It has given multibagger returns in the long term, soaring 664% in 5 years.

The stock has hit its 52-week high of ₹39.25 in July 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹17.72 in January 2026.

Sindhu Trade Links Q4 Results Sindhu Trade Links Limited reported a mixed financial performance for FY26, with annual earnings and revenue declining sharply, even as the company staged a turnaround during the March quarter.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹5,744.44 lakh for FY26, compared with ₹12,158.92 lakh in FY25. Consolidated income for the financial year stood at ₹57,964.51 lakh, significantly lower than ₹2,29,270.40 lakh recorded in the previous year.

According to the company, the steep decline in annual revenue was largely driven by weakness in its Overseas Coal Mining & Trading business. Revenue from the segment fell to ₹5,024.04 lakh in FY26 from ₹1,20,834.92 lakh in FY25, weighing heavily on the group's overall performance.

Despite the subdued full-year numbers, the company delivered a notable recovery in the final quarter. Sindhu Trade Links reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,396.08 lakh in Q4 FY26, compared with a consolidated loss of ₹5,897.95 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Quarterly revenue, however, remained under pressure. Consolidated revenue for the March quarter came in at ₹12,825.22 lakh, sharply lower than ₹57,652.37 lakh reported in Q4 FY25. Even with the decline in topline performance, the company managed to improve operational profitability.

EBITDA for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹1,823.92 lakh, marking a significant improvement from a negative EBITDA of ₹6,303.58 lakh in the year-ago period. The company reported an EBITDA margin of 4.49% for the quarter.

Board to consider acquisition proposals In a separate development, Sindhu Trade Links informed stock exchanges that its board will consider proposals related to the acquisition of equity shares in Advent Coal Resources Pte. Limited and Sainik Mining and Allied Services Limited.

The company said the proposals also cover related party transactions associated with the acquisition of controlling stakes in Advent Coal Resources Pte. Ltd., Singapore, and Sainik Mining and Allied Services Limited. The proposed acquisitions are planned to be executed through the preferential allotment of equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares.

Additionally, the board will deliberate on proposed material related party transactions and consider approving the draft notice for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The meeting will also take up enabling resolutions required under applicable regulatory provisions in connection with the proposed transactions.