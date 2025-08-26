Multibagger stock under ₹60 rallies 10% to 4-week high on strong volumes; surges 900% in 5 years

Shares of RattanIndia Enterprises, the flagship company of the RattanIndia Group, regained momentum in Tuesday's intraday session, jumping 10% to hit a four-week high of ₹58.25 apiece, driven by a sharp surge in volumes.

Advertisement

In today’s trade, a total of 72.8 million shares changed hands on both the NSE and BSE as of 2:30 p.m., marking a substantial 27-fold rise from the stock’s average weekly volume of 2.7 million shares.

The stock has been buzzing in recent sessions after the company announced that Revolt Motors, its electric vehicle brand, has received strong bookings in August. This follows the launch of its ‘Azadi From Petrol’ campaign, which offers benefits worth up to ₹20,000.

In its recent filing, the company said it had seen huge demand from riders looking to switch to electric mobility. It also offered a zero-insurance fee and additional savings across Revolt’s entire range of AI-enabled electric motorcycles.

Revolt’s product lineup includes the RV400, RV400 BRZ, RV1, RV1+, and RV BlazeX. All models are engineered for Indian riders, featuring connected technology, smart riding modes, and low running costs. The brand’s growing presence across 200+ Indian cities underscores its ambition to lead the EV two-wheeler revolution nationwide.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ola Electric surges 5% on securing PLI certification for Gen 3 scooters

RattanIndia acquired a 100% stake in the Revolt brand in January 2023, and since then, it has achieved 100% localisation and doubled its factory output. The brand currently has a pan-India presence with 211 stores spread across 185 cities, with more outlets in the pipeline.

Revolt also achieved the milestone of rolling out its 50,000th electric bike, having sold 12,322 units in FY25, a 56% increase over FY24.

Beyond EVs, RattanIndia Enterprises is engaged in new-age businesses spanning e-commerce (Cocoblu Retail), fintech (Wefin), fashion (Neobrands), and drones (Neosky).

Shares jump 900% in last five years The company’s shares ended their prolonged bearish streak in March and have since maintained upward momentum, gaining 53%. Looking further back, the stock has surged nearly 900% over the last five years.

Advertisement

On the financial front, the company reported a net profit of ₹502 crore, down from ₹851 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations stood at ₹2,313 crore, compared with ₹2,494 crore in the June 2024 quarter. The bulk of its revenue continues to come from the e-commerce segment.