Multibagger: Up 10000%, this small-cap stock turned ₹1 lakh into ₹1 crore in just 4 years
Xpro India: In the last three years alone, the company's shares have experienced a remarkable surge, climbing from ₹48.70 per share to the current market price of ₹1,077. This impressive growth has translated into substantial wealth creation for shareholders.
In a highly volatile and unpredictable equity market, delivering consistent returns to shareholders over an extended period is no small feat. However, there are a handful of stocks that have shown remarkable resilience and stability, navigating through market uncertainties, economic downturns, and industry disruptions with ease.
