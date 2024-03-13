Multibagger: Up 10000%, this small-cap stock turned 1 lakh into 1 crore in just 4 years

Xpro India: In the last three years alone, the company's shares have experienced a remarkable surge, climbing from ₹ 48.70 per share to the current market price of ₹ 1,077. This impressive growth has translated into substantial wealth creation for shareholders.

In a highly volatile and unpredictable equity market, delivering consistent returns to shareholders over an extended period is no small feat. However, there are a handful of stocks that have shown remarkable resilience and stability, navigating through market uncertainties, economic downturns, and industry disruptions with ease. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xpro India, a diversified multi-locational company, is one such stock that has managed to maintain a consistent upward trajectory, delivering steady returns to its investors.

In the last three years alone, the company's shares have experienced a remarkable surge, climbing from ₹48.70 to the current market price of ₹1,077 apiece. This impressive growth has translated into substantial wealth creation for shareholders, with their investments witnessing an impressive gain of 2111%.

Even more strikingly, the stock has surged by a whopping 10000% over the past four years, jumping in value from ₹10.5 to the current value.

If an investor invested ₹one lakh in the Xpro India stock four years ago and remained invested until the present day, the wealth would have grown to a staggering ₹1.02 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On February 27, it reached an all-time high of ₹1,297 apiece, marking yet another milestone in its impressive journey of value appreciation.

The company operates in the polymer processing industry, especially in India. It works in three divisions: Biax, Coex, and Thermoset. Biax Division produces a variety of coextruded biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films using sophisticated, automated production lines that are used for a variety of applications, including food packaging and electronics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashish Kacholia, often called the 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market, holds a 3.67% stake in the company as of February 2024, Trendlyne data showed.

Recent developments at Xpro India have highlighted the company's strides in bolstering its financial footing and setting the stage for future growth.

After successfully converting warrants to equity shares last year, the company took further steps to bolster its capital base. These included offering warrants convertible into equity and a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), both of which received strong support from shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The capital infusion is timely and significant. We have negligible debt levels or payout obligations on the horizon, so we can allocate our healthy net cash additions and the greatly enhanced capital resources essentially towards organic growth," the company said in its exchange filing dated March 05.

During the quarter ending in December 2023 (Q3FY24), the company showcased a healthy improvement in its performance. Revenues from operations experienced a YoY growth of 3.22%, reaching ₹96.1 crore compared to ₹93.1 crore in Q3 FY23. Its net profit surged to ₹10.07 crore in Q3FY24 as compared to ₹6.5 crore in Q3 FY23, which is a growth of 55%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!