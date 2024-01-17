Multibagger: Up 1845%, this stock turned ₹10,000 into ₹1.94 lakh in a year
Shares of metals and mining firm Jai Balaji Industries have given exceptional returns to their investors in the last 1 year. The stock has delivered phenomenal returns surging over 1812 percent to ₹1,046.90 from ₹53.8 in January 2023.
Shares of metals and mining firm Jai Balaji Industries have given exceptional returns to their investors in the last 1 year. The stock has delivered phenomenal returns surging over 1845 percent to ₹1,046.90 from ₹53.8 in January 2023.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started