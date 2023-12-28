Multibagger Stock: Up 5900%, this financial stock turned ₹10,000 into ₹6 lakh in 3 years
Dhruva Capital Services: It has given exceptional returns – skyrocketing 889 percent – in the last one year and gained 797 percent in 2023 YTD.
Shares of financial firm Dhruva Capital Services have given multibagger returns to their investors in the past 3 years, surging 5900 percent in this period.
