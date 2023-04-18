Multibagger stock up over 200% YTD revises record date for 2:3 bonus shares, scrip at 5% upper circuit limit

During today's close, the market capitalization of the small-cap firm Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd was ₹87.82 Cr and it is a rising leader in the production of custom brass components, including brass fittings, brass forging equipment, brass transformer parts, and other brass parts. The shares of Sprayking Agro Equipment closed today on 5% upper circuit limit on the BSE, after the company revised the record date for 2:3 bonus shares from 25th April to May 03, 2023.

“In compliance with Regulation 42(2) & (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Company has fixed May 03, 2023 as the revised record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the proportion of 2:3 * i.e 2 (two) new fully paid up equity shares for every 3(three) existing fully paid up equity share held, subject to the approval of the shareholders on 21st April, 2023 to be held through Postal Ballot," said the Board of Directors of Sprayking Agro Equipment in a stock exchange filing today.

The company stated that its post-bonus issue paid-up capital will be up to Rs. 10,56,79,483 and will be made up of the existing 63,40,769 equity shares in addition to bonus shares up to 42,27,179 equity shares of Rs. 10 each. The company's pre-bonus issue paid-up capital is Rs. 6,34,07,690/- made up of 63,40,769 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.

During FY21-22 the company recorded a net revenue of ₹15.62 Cr and net profit of ₹0.35 Cr. The EPS of Sprayking Agro Equipment stood at ₹1.09 during FY21-22.

The shares of Sprayking Agro Equipment closed today on the BSE at a 5% upper circuit limit of ₹138.50 apiece level. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 12,000 shares and a deliverable volume of 100%. On its chart pattern, the stock can be seen heading towards its upper circuit level since 11th November 2022. In the last 1 year the stock has generated a multibagger return of 526.70% and on a YTD basis, it has generated a multibagger return of 231.34% so far in 2023. During the last 6 months, it has generated a multibagger return of 183.81% and in the last 1 month it has rallied 29.10%.

The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹138.50 on (18/04/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹20.10 on (18/07/2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 589.05% above its 1-year low. During Q4FY23, Sprayking Agro Equipment recorded a promoter shareholding of 36.41% and a public stake of 63.59%.

Vipul Das

