Multibagger stock up over 200% YTD revises record date for 2:3 bonus shares, scrip at 5% upper circuit limit

Multibagger stock up over 200% YTD revises record date for 2:3 bonus shares, scrip at 5% upper circuit limit2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 07:46 PM IST
During today's close, the market capitalization of the small-cap firm Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd was ₹87.82 Cr and it is a rising leader in the production of custom brass components, including brass fittings, brass forging equipment, brass transformer parts, and other brass parts. The shares of Sprayking Agro Equipment closed today on 5% upper circuit limit on the BSE, after the company revised the record date for 2:3 bonus shares from 25th April to May 03, 2023.
