Multibagger stock up over 200% YTD revises record date for 2:3 bonus shares, scrip at 5% upper circuit limit

The shares of Sprayking Agro Equipment closed today on the BSE at a 5% upper circuit limit of ₹138.50 apiece level. The stock recorded a total traded volume of 12,000 shares and a deliverable volume of 100%. On its chart pattern, the stock can be seen heading towards its upper circuit level since 11th November 2022. In the last 1 year the stock has generated a multibagger return of 526.70% and on a YTD basis, it has generated a multibagger return of 231.34% so far in 2023. During the last 6 months, it has generated a multibagger return of 183.81% and in the last 1 month it has rallied 29.10%.