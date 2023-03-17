With a market worth of ₹64.79 Cr, Sprayking Agro Equipment is a small-cap company that works in the capital goods industry. The company is a rising star in the production of custom brass parts such as brass fittings, brass forging equipment, brass transformer parts, and other brass parts.

“The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 16th March, 2023 has inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Approved Issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 2:3 i.e. 2 new fully paid Equity Shares for every 3 existing fully paid-up Equity Shares held by the shareholders subject to approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot; 2. Approved the Migration of Company from SME platform of BSE to Main Board of BSE Limited as well as on the Main Board of NSE Limited in terms of Chapter IX of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company, BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, or such other authorities," said Sprayking Agro Equipment in a stock exchange filing.

The company said the pre bonus issue paid up capital is Rs. 6,34,07,690/- consisting of 63,40,769 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each and post bonus issue paid up capital shall be upto Rs. 10,56,79,483 consisting of existing 63,40,769 equity shares plus bonus shares upto 42,27,179 equity shares of Rs. 10 each and the estimated date by which such bonus shares would be credited/dispatched: 04th May, 2023.

The last closing price of Sprayking Agro Equipment shares was recorded on Thursday at a fresh 52-week-high of ₹102.18 apiece level, up by 4.99% from the previous close of ₹97.32. The stock recorded a total volume average of 12,000 shares and a deliverable volume of 100%. In the last 5 years, the stock has given a multibagge return of 325.75% and in the last 3 years, it has generated a multibagger return of 671.71%. In the last 1 year the stock has generated a multibagger return of 262.98% and on a YTD basis, it has generated a multibagger return of 144.45% so far in 2023.

In the last 6 months it has generated a multibagger return of 228.55% and has gained 61.29% in the last 1 month. The stock touched a 52-week-low of ₹20.10 on (18/07/2022) and Sprayking Agro Equipment Ltd recorded a promoter shareholding of 36.41% and a public stake of 63.59% in the Q4FY23.

