Multibagger stock up over 220% in 6 months, 2:3 bonus share declared2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 05:29 PM IST
- With a market worth of ₹64.79 Cr, Sprayking Agro Equipment is a small-cap company that works in the capital goods industry.
With a market worth of ₹64.79 Cr, Sprayking Agro Equipment is a small-cap company that works in the capital goods industry. The company is a rising star in the production of custom brass parts such as brass fittings, brass forging equipment, brass transformer parts, and other brass parts.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×