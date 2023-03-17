Multibagger stock up over 220% in 6 months, 2:3 bonus share declared

“The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 16th March, 2023 has inter alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Approved Issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 2:3 i.e. 2 new fully paid Equity Shares for every 3 existing fully paid-up Equity Shares held by the shareholders subject to approval of shareholders through Postal Ballot; 2. Approved the Migration of Company from SME platform of BSE to Main Board of BSE Limited as well as on the Main Board of NSE Limited in terms of Chapter IX of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company, BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, or such other authorities," said Sprayking Agro Equipment in a stock exchange filing.