Global Capital Markets is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that operates in the financial sector. It is a small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹75.50 Cr. Bonus shares have been approved by the firm for its eligible shareholders, and the record date for such shares will be determined in due course.

“With reference to the above and pursuance to Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, this is to place on record that the members in its meeting held today i.e. on March 17, 2023, have approved following businesses viz.- 1. Change the terms of issue of Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each, in the ratio of 10:6 (i.e. bonus issue of 6 Equity Shares for every 10 Equity Shares held by members as on record date, which will decided in due course; 2. Seek approval of the members of the Company for the above referred items, by way of EOGM scheduled to be held on 8th April 2023 at 11.30 AM through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM)," said Global Capital Markets in a stock exchange filing.

In comparison to Q3FY22, the company recorded a net income of ₹15.25 Cr in Q3FY23 as opposed to ₹0.53 Cr. The corporation reports that net expenses were ₹14.46 Cr for the quarter that ended in December 2022 as opposed to ₹0.28 Cr for the quarter that ended in December 2021. EBIT was ₹0.79 Cr during Q3FY23 as opposed to ₹0.25 Cr during the same period the previous financial year, according to Global Capital Markets. Global Capital Markets' EPS climbed to ₹0.32, while the company's net profit jumped to ₹0.79 Cr in Q3FY23 from ₹0.25 Cr in the same quarter of FY22.

On Friday, the shares of Global Capital Markets closed at a 5% lower circuit of ₹30.33 apiece level. The stock recorded a total volume average of 44,131 shares and a deliverable volume of 100.00%. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 740.17% over the past five years and a multibagger return of 5,622.64% over the past three years. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 428.40% over the past year, but YTD, it has plummeted 7.53% in 2023. It generated a multibagger return of 301.19% during the previous six months, and in the most recent month, it climbed by 13.60%. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹45.00 on (20/12/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹3.79 on (01/06/2022). The company reported that during Q3FY23, promoter shareholding was 5.00% and a public stake was 95.00%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

