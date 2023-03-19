Multibagger stock up over 400% in 1 year declares 10:6 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 06:46 PM IST
- Global Capital Markets is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that operates in the financial sector.
Global Capital Markets is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) that operates in the financial sector. It is a small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹75.50 Cr. Bonus shares have been approved by the firm for its eligible shareholders, and the record date for such shares will be determined in due course.
