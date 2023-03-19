Multibagger stock up over 400% in 1 year declares 10:6 bonus shares

“With reference to the above and pursuance to Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, this is to place on record that the members in its meeting held today i.e. on March 17, 2023, have approved following businesses viz.- 1. Change the terms of issue of Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each, in the ratio of 10:6 (i.e. bonus issue of 6 Equity Shares for every 10 Equity Shares held by members as on record date, which will decided in due course; 2. Seek approval of the members of the Company for the above referred items, by way of EOGM scheduled to be held on 8th April 2023 at 11.30 AM through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM)," said Global Capital Markets in a stock exchange filing.