Multibagger stock UY Fincorp hits 52-week high after giving 140% return in YTD. Do you own?2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Multibagger stock has turned ₹1 lakh to ₹2.40 lakh in YTD time
Multibagger stock: UY Fincorp shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has delivered in 2023. This small-cap stock below ₹50 has surged from around ₹12.25 to ₹30.70 apiece levels in year-to-date (YTD) time, delivering to the tune of 140 per cent return to its positional shareholders in YTD time. However, it seems that small-cap stock still has some steam left. UY Fincorp share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹30.70 apiece levels within few minutes of stock market's opening bell, which turned out its new 52-week high on BSE.
