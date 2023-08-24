Multibagger stock: UY Fincorp shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has delivered in 2023. This small-cap stock below ₹50 has surged from around ₹12.25 to ₹30.70 apiece levels in year-to-date (YTD) time, delivering to the tune of 140 per cent return to its positional shareholders in YTD time. However, it seems that small-cap stock still has some steam left. UY Fincorp share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹30.70 apiece levels within few minutes of stock market's opening bell, which turned out its new 52-week high on BSE.

UY Fincorp share price history

After ushering in new financial year 2023-24, this small-cap stock below ₹50 has been in continuous uptrend. After making its bottom in March 2023 at around ₹12.50 apiece levels, this multibagger stock has ascended to a new 52-week high of ₹30.70 apiece, delivering around 145 per cent return in 2023. In last six months, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹12.95 to ₹30.70 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 125 per cent in this time. In last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from 14 to ₹30.70 per share levels, delivering more than 100 per cent return to its long term positional investors.

UY Fincorp news

In a strategic move aimed at unlocking value and optimizing its portfolio, UY Fincorp has announced the disinvestment of its entire equity stake in ANS Developers Private Limited (ADPL). Holding 32,00,000 Equity Shares, representing 14.13 per cent equity stake in ADPL, the company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Golden Goenka Credit Private Limited (GGCPL).

As per the information shared by the small-cap company, these shares were originally bought for ₹25 each, totaling ₹8 crores. Now, UY Fincorp has agreed to sell all its shares in ADPL to Golden Goenka Credit Private Limited (GGCPL). The selling price will be based on a valuation certificate issued by either a Chartered Accountant or a SEBI-approved Merchant Banker, whichever is higher. This valuation is based on ADPL's financial statement as of March 31, 2023.

UY Fincorp has received these valuation certificates from GGCPL, and they show that each share is worth ₹253.88. So, the total sale amount is ₹81.24 crore, which means UY Fincorp gets their investment 10x in 2 years. UY Fincorp is receiving a substantial amount of money, ₹81.24 crore, from this sale. This will add to their financial resources. The extra funds from this sale can be used by UY Fincorp to invest in new opportunities and strengthen their financial position, which can lead to more financial stability.

By selling its stake in ADPL, UY Fincorp can now focus more on its core business activities, such as providing loans and financial services, which may lead to increased revenue and profits in its primary business.

This multibagger financial stock is available for trade on BSE only. Its current trade volume is near 86,000 and around two hours of trade is still left during Thursday session. Its new 52-week high if ₹30.70 whereas its 52-week low is ₹11 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.