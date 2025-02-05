Multibagger stock V-Mart Retail soars over 5% after net profit surges 154% YoY in Q3

Shares of V-Mart Retail, one of the country's leading value fashion retailers, continued to rise for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, February 5, gaining another 5.3% to ₹3,683 per share after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2024.

The company reported a 154% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹72 crore in Q3FY25, compared to ₹28 crore in the same period last year. For 9MFY25, net profit stood at ₹27 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹58 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations came in at ₹1,027 crore, in Q3 up 15% YoY, while EBITDA rose 43% YoY to ₹171 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Same-store sales growth (SSSG) increased 10% YoY for Q3FY25 and 12% YTD FY25.

The V-Mart brand contributed 84% to total revenue, registering a 19% year-on-year (YoY) sales growth. Unlimited, the company's acquired fashion retail chain, accounted for 15% of revenue, with a 6% YoY sales growth, as per the company's Q3 earnings report.

Meanwhile, LimeRoad, the company's online fashion marketplace, contributed 1% through commission-based revenue. As of the quarter's end, V-Mart Retail operated a total of 488 stores, comprising 403 V-Mart stores and 85 Unlimited stores across India.

The company is an omnichannel retail chain catering to the entire family, offering fashion apparel, footwear, home furnishings, general merchandise, and kirana. Primarily focused on Tier II and Tier III cities, V-Mart has a pan-India presence with an average store size of 8,000 sq. ft.

Stock up 575% in 8 years The company's shares have delivered a 575% return over the last eight years, rising from ₹540 per share to the current trading price of ₹3,646. The stock ended the previous calendar year with a 97% gain, marking its biggest yearly increase since 2017, when it surged 219%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.