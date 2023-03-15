Multibagger stock: Varun Beverages shares can rally up to 24%, says analyst2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 03:38 PM IST
- Shares of Varun Beverages have yielded multibagger returns to its investors with a 120 per cent return in the last 12 months and over 600 per cent return in the last five years
Domestic brokerage house Sharekhan by BNP Paribas has retained a positive stance on one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo, Varun Beverages (VBL), with an upside potential of 24 per cent for the next 12 months from the current market price of ₹1,316 per share.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×